Salman Khan finally announces 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 05, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

After a flurry of speculations and a pall of uncertainty covering his next film, Salman Khan finally came bearing gifts for his fans on Monday! The superstar unveiled the title announcement video of his anxiously-anticipated family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is tentatively slated to hit theaters in December 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then Bhaijaan, the film has run into controversies numerous times, particularly when Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma walked out of the project mid-way.

Zaheer Iqbal quickly followed suit soon after.

However, things are now finally falling into place and thanks to Khan's indomitable star power, the buzz surrounding the film has refused to die down.

Video Khan oozes immense swag in the brief clip

The title announcement video introduced Khan walking in a vast stretch of barren land, and he seemed to be at his swagger best. From his trademark blue bracelet to his earring and ragged jeans to his flowing hair, Khan oozes panache in the entire clip. The raw, thumping background score also complements his flamboyance and lends an impressive dramatic effect to the video.

Reactions However, not everyone seems to be happy with the title

While Khan floored his fans and snatched away their Monday blues, not everyone seems to be too happy with the title. Several netizens have pointed out that Bhaijaan suited the bill much better, considering it's practically Khan's second name. One such fan tweeted, "Great look and BGM but worst title," while someone else said, "This title will only get him trolled."

Cast 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has an exciting ensemble

The dramedy is anchored by an exciting ensemble. It'll mark Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years! Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill is also making her Hindi film debut with the project. Television heartthrob Siddharth Nigam, dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal, and singer-actor Jassie Gill are also part of the cast. Tajik singer Abdu Rozik and social media personality Just Sul will make special appearances.