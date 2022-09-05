Entertainment

'Happy Teachers' Day' announcement: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan join hands

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 05, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

'Happy Teachers' Day' will hit the theaters on September 5, 2023.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, production label Maddock Films owned by Dinesh Vijan announced their next project titled Happy Teachers' Day. Along with the announcement, the makers also dropped a video teaser of the film. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film will be headlined by Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. Read on to know more about the upcoming project.

Maddock Films is known for story-heavy films like Badlapur, Hindi Medium, and Stree.

Recently, their social comedy dramas like Mimi and Dasvi made heads turn across the country, and they were commercially successful, too.

This upcoming film is even more significant as it's being headlined by acclaimed actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan.

So, this announcement has come as a treat to Bollywood fans.

Not many details were revealed about the film. But the video teaser spills the beans about the movie's plot. One can anticipate that it will be about teachers. It starts with highlighting the positive sides of teachers as they educate and enlighten the next generation and ends with a thoughtful question of how important it is for them to have a life.

The makers started the shooting on Monday and announced that the film will be premiered on next year's Teachers' Day: September 5, 2023. Sharing the video teaser, Kaur sent her wishes to the teachers on the special occasion. She wrote, "Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that's what we bring to you today!" Director Musale shared the same and extended his wishes.

Touted to be a thriller, Happy Teachers' Day's story and screenplay have been co-written by Musale and Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Choudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are on board the project for additional screenplay and dialogues. Musale has previously directed the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and the Bollywood movie Made in China. Let's wait for the makers to announce more updates.