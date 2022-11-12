Entertainment

Now, Akshay out of 'Awara Paagal Deewana,' 'Welcome' sequels, too?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 12, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

Akshay Kumar has reportedly opted out of three comedy franchise sequels

Akshay Kumar may have just broken a million hearts. The actor, who has created an unparalleled niche in comedy through several back-to-back successes, has reportedly opted out of three comedy franchise sequels. While fans are still reeling under the shock of him being reportedly out of Hera Pheri 3, recent reports indicate Kumar won't be seen in Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome sequels either.

Report Kumar may opt for 'a new comedy film'

A source told Pinkvilla, "After several rounds of meetings [with producer Firoz Nadiadwala], he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn't align with the broad script ideas." The source also said that Kumar "refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts." "He might opt for a fresh, new comedy than ride on the popularity of past franchises with half-baked scripts."

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram Bhatt's 2002 multistarrer Awara Paagal Deewana featured Kumar in a negative role and was appreciated for its storyline, performances, and comic punches. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Welcome, on the other hand, is as popular on social media today as it was upon its release in 2007 and has now turned into a pop culture phenomenon, thanks to its evergreen memes.

Speculations Earlier, Shetty confirmed there will be no 'HP3 'without Kumar

While Kumar may have decided to cut ties with these franchises due to the script ideas, some hopes are still alive. A few years ago, Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty said in an interview, "Hera Pheri 3 cannot be made without Akshay." Moreover, on his birthday this year, Kumar responded to Shetty's birthday wishes by tweeting, "Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?"

Netizens' anger Netizens are now extremely furious with 'Khiladi' Kumar

Meanwhile, Kumar's decision, naturally, has enraged netizens, who are now trending #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri3 on Twitter. Several fan clubs have also stated that Kumar's illustrious legacy cannot be recreated by Kartik Aaryan or any other actor, and Kumar's decision has "broken their hearts." One user said, "If Kumar can do five other films in a year, why not these beloved franchises? They are more important."

Way ahead It will be tough for sequels to draw audiences

While Kartik Aaryan will have big shoes to fill if he has indeed replaced Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, the way ahead for the other two sequels will also not be easy. For instance, when Welcome Back was released without Kumar in 2015, it had little to no impact and was rejected by the audience. Awara Paagal Deewana 2 might encounter a similar fate.

Upcoming films Here's what Kumar's busy calendar looks like

Kumar is known for churning out three-four films a year, a feat unparalleled by any other A-lister. Possibly his first release of 2023, Raj Mehta's Selfiee will premiere on February 24. This will be followed by Capsule Gill, a biopic, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an actioner. He will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3 and is also busy with Soorarai Pottru's remake.

If Paresh Rawal is A Heart of Hera Pheri series then #Akki is the SOUL Without AKKI #HeraPheri3 will be like a dead body without SOUL.@akshaykumar sir please don't play with emotions of your fans 😪😪 ye koi samjhao re apne Raju ko.

NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3#Noakshaynoherapheri3 pic.twitter.com/B2JDfx7Gm5 — Akash Rathod (@DJAKASH3) November 12, 2022

