Kim Go-eun dismisses dating rumors with footballer Son Heung-min

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 21, 2022, 07:59 pm 2 min read

It was earlier rumored that Kim Go-eun and Son Heung-min were dating

It was recently reported that South Korean actor Kim Go-eun and football star Son Heung-min are dating. And now, the actor's agency has cleared the air saying that the rumors contain no truth. The rumors further amped up when Kim supported the South Korean team in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. Read on to know everything about it.

They have never even met each other: Agency

Kim's agency clarified saying that they have never even met and she has always been a supporter of the South Korean football team. It read, "The dating rumors are not true. The two have never met." "Kim Go-eun is always a supporter as a [Korean] citizen and especially during the World Cup season," the statement further added clarifying the issue.

Apparently, private account belonging to Son was 'liking' Kim's pictures

It was reported that a private account that Kim followed belonged to the footballer. One fan pointed out that Kim was the only female celebrity to get a 'like' from that account on photographer Hong Jang-hyun's page on Instagram. Netizens wrote, "If he liked her picture once, it might not be significant, but he doesn't like pictures often, and he only liked her picture."

Kim posted a note on her Instagram

Alongside the statement from her agency, Kim addressed the rumors with a post on her personal Instagram handle, too. She posted a screenshot of the private account being talked about on her Story and stated that it was hers and requested her followers not to try hacking it. She wrote, "This is my private account. Please stop trying to hack it."

Know more about Kim

Kim made her debut with the movie A Muse (2012). For her work in the movie, she received several honorary awards from the South Korean government. She is also well-known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as Cheese in the Trap, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The King: Eternal Monarch, Yumi's Cells, and the most recent one, Little Women.