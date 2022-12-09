Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, Morocco vs Portugal: Statistical preview

A spirited Morocco will lock horns with Portugal in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10 (Wednesday). Morocco knocked Spain out of the World Cup based on penalties in the round of 16. Later, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to enter the last eight. Here's the statistical preview.

Here's the head-to-head record

Both sides have met just twice, with each of those meetings taking place at the group stage at the FIFA World Cup. Morocco clinched a 3-1 win in 1986, while Portugal grabbed a 1-0 win in their last meeting in 2018, with Cristiano Ronaldo starring with an early goal in that fixture.

A look at Portugal's run in the 2022 World Cup

Portugal were clubbed in Group H alongside Ghana, two-time winners Uruguay, and South Korea. Portugal beat Ghana 3-2, before a thrilling 2-0 win over Uruguay. Portugal suffered a humbling 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final group-stage fixture. Regardless, Fernando Santos' men concluded atop Group H. They netted six goals and conceded four times. In R16, Portugal crushed Switzerland to advance further.

Only 3rd quarter-final appearance for Portugal

Portugal have reached the last eight of the World Cup for just the third time, after 2006 and 1966. They ended a run of five successive knockout games at the tournament without a victory (D1 L4). Notably, Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland is their biggest-ever victory in the knockout rounds of the WC, scoring six goals outside the group stage for the first time.

Portugal players seek these records

Ronaldo (8) is one shy of becoming the joint-highest scorer for Portugal in the WC, equaling Eusebio (9). Ramos, who netted three goals in his maiden WC appearance, needs one more to become the joint-third-highest scorer for Portugal in the competition. He will equal Pauleta (4). Pepe (11) can break a tie with Simao and become the second-most capped player for Portugal in WC.

Morocco have been unbeaten so far

After a goalless draw against Croatia, Morocco handed a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Morocco wound up their group stage fixture with a 2-1 win over Canada. Morocco then faced Group E runners-up Spain in the round-of-16 fixture. With both sides being goalless after extra time, Walid Regragui's men prevailed against the 2010 winners in the penalty shoot-out to book a berth in the quarter-finals.

Interesting records scripted by Morocco

Morocco are the fourth African side to reach the quarter-finals of a WC tournament, after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010. Morocco also became the first African nation to win a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup.

Morocco players eye these feats

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri (2) is one short of becoming the highest goal-scorer for Morocco in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will extend their tally as the joint-most-capped players for Morocco in the competition. They currently have seven appearances each in the WC.