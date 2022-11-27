Sports

FIFA World Cup, Croatia thrash Canada 4-1: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 27, 2022, 11:40 pm 1 min read

Andrej Kramaric completed a brace against Canada (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Croatia came from behind to torch Canada 4-1 in a Group F fixture of the FIFA World Cup. Alphonso Davies' header put Canada in the lead within two minutes of kick-off. Croatia had a goal disallowed before they pulled one back through Andrej Kramaric. Marko Livaja added their second minutes later. Kramaric completed his brace post-half-time, while Lovro Majer's stoppage-time goal completed the rout.

Davies, Hutchison slam these records

As per Opta, Davies' goal after 68 seconds is the fastest goal in a group stage match at the FIFA World Cup since Clint Dempsey scored after 29 seconds against Ghana in 2014. He netted his 13th goal in international football. Meanwhile, Atiba Hutchinson made his 100th appearance for Canada, becoming the first player to reach this milestone for the men's team.