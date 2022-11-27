Sports

SL-Afghanistan second ODI ends in no result: Key stats

SL-Afghanistan second ODI ends in no result: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 27, 2022, 09:35 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan now lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rain played a spoilsport as the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan ended with no result. Batting first, the Afghans scored a modest 228, thanks to fifty-plus knocks from in-form Rahmat Shah and wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. For SL, Kasun Rajitha was visibly the best bowler with a three-fer to his name. Afghanistan lead the three-match series by 1-0. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

After an early set-back, Afghanistan stitched a 113-run stand for the second wicket, courtesy of Rahmat and Rahmanullah. However, Afghanistan's middle and lower order faltered big time, with the only positive being Mohammad Nabi (41). Seamer Rajitha was all class. Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara pocketed figures worth 2/49 and 2/50, respectively. Sri Lanka batted only 2.4 overs (10/0) before the rain gods intervened.

Here's the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka enjoy a slender 3-2 lead over the Afghans in ODI cricket. This was their sixth meet in the format (NR: 1).

Rahmanullah-Rahmat stitch a historic partnership against SL

As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo of Rahmanullah and Rahmat fetched 113 runs among themselves. It's the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat had notched a record 118-run stand in the last outing, which Afghanistan won by 60 runs.

22nd half-century for Rahmat (ODIs)

Rahmat, Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, clocked his 22nd fifty and sixth of the year in the format. He struck 58 off 78 deliveries, fetching seven boundaries before being out LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the 29th over. Notably, the number three batter belted a 64-ball 52 in the last outing. He has raced to 3,061 runs in 87 matches, averaging 38.26.

Nabi is on the cusp of a historic feat

Nabi's quickfire inning pushed Afghanistan past 220. The former Afghanistan skipper battered 41 off 34 deliveries, striking two fours and as many maximums. Rajitha's slower one eventually got the better of him in the 48th over. He has steered to 2,956 runs in the format across 135 matches. He will become only the second Afghan batter to breach the 3,000-run mark, after Rahmat (3,061).

Second successive ODI fifty for Rahmanullah

Rahmanullah, who clocked a crisp 53 in the first ODI, scored 68 off 73 deliveries. He hit four fours and as many sixes before getting out to spinner Dhananjaya de Silva in the 28th over. The right-hander recorded only his second fifty in ODIs (100s: 3). He now has 577 runs at 44.38. He slammed his career-best score of 127 on debut (vs Ireland).

Sri Lankan bowlers ink these numbers

Rajitha (3/31) snapped up career-best ODI figures in nine overs. He even bowled two maidens. The right-armer now has 14 wickets at 37.07. Theekshana and Kumara pocketed two wickets each. Ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed figures worth 1/39 in 10 overs. He now owns 37 wickets in 33 ODIs, averaging 34.86.