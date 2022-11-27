Sports

SL vs AFG, Rahmanullah and Rahmat slam half-centuries: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 27, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Afghanistan's batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah clocked fifties each in the second of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With the score reading 22/1 in 5.2 overs, the former then forged a monstrous 113-run stand with Rahmat, piloting Afghanistan past 130 within 28 overs. Gurbaz and Rahmat hammered their second successive fifty in the ongoing series. We decode their stats.

Second-highest ODI partnership against SL

As per ESPNcricinfo, the duo of Rahmanullah and Rahmat fetched the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat had notched a record 118-run stand in the last outing, which the Afghans won by 60 runs.

Decoding Rahmanullah’s ODI career

Rahmanullah, who clocked a crisp 53 in the first ODI, scored 68 off 73 deliveries. He hit four fours and as many sixes before getting out to spinner Dhananjaya de Silva. The right-hander recorded only his second fifty in ODIs (100s: 3). He now has 577 runs at 44.38. Notably, he slammed his career-best score of 127 on debut (vs Ireland).

22nd ODI fifty for Rahmat

Rahmat, Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, clocked his 22nd fifty and sixth of the year in the format. He struck 58 off 78 deliveries, fetching seven boundaries before being out LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the 29th over. Notably, the number three batter belted a 64-ball 52 in the last outing. He has raced to 3,061 runs in 87 matches, averaging 38.26.