Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka overcome Afghanistan in Super Four

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka overcome Afghanistan in Super Four

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 11:14 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka overcame the Afghans (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in a crucial Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Batting first, the Afghans scored 175/6 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his prowess with a powerfu 84-run effort. In response, SL were reduced to 119/4 before Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Wanindu Hasaranga helped their side to get a crucial win. Here's more.

SL vs AFG How did the match pan out?

Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added a superb 93-run stand for the second wicket after the dismissal of Hazratullah Zazai (46/1). From 139/1, Afghans didn't finish on the desired note, getting to 175. In response, SL openers added 62 runs for the first wicket. AFG hit back, reducing them to 119/4. However, Sri Lanka got past the line thereafter.

Gurbaz Fifth T20I fifty for Gurbaz

Gurbaz took the Lankans by storm and denied them any wicket-taking opportunity in the middle-overs. He slammed a 45-ball 84 that comprised four fours and six sixes. It was his fifth half-century in the format. With that, the wicket-keeper batter raced to 811 T20I runs, striking at 138.39. Most notably, he fetched a 93-run stand with Ibrahim to rally Afghanistan past 150.

Information Key numbers for the AFG bowlers

Mohammad Nabi claimed 1/34 and has raced to 83 scalps. He has equaled the tally of England's Adil Rashid (83). Rashid Khan (1/39) has raced to 116 scalps. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/30) now has 45 wickets.

Do you know? Mendis and Nissanka attain these numbers

Kusal Mendis scored a 19-ball 36 for SL. He slammed 2 fours and 3 sixes (SR 189.47). Mendis has now raced to 779 runs at 21.05. Pathum Nissanka scored 35 at the top for SL. He has raced to 686 runs at 27.44.