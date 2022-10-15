Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs Namibia: Preview

Written by V Shashank Oct 15, 2022, 05:34 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga owns 71 T20I scalps at 14.74 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A spirited-looking Sri Lanka will face Namibia in the inaugural match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Lankans are the heavy favorite for this fixture, having won the Asia Cup 2022 a few months earlier. Meanwhile, Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia head into the tournament on the back of wins over Uganda (2-1) and Zimbabwe (3-2). Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Simonds Stadium in Geelong will host this affair. The venue has hosted only one T20I and the chasing side has secured a win in the same. Also, the venue last witnessed a T20I in 2017, with SL grabbing a two-wicket in a 174-run chase. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka beat Namibia by seven wickets in the only T20I match played between the sides. Their maiden meet was during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Batting first, Namibia folded on 96, with number three batter Craig Williams (29) as the top-scorer. For SL, spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/25) creamed the rivals' top and middle-order. Later, Bhanuja Rajapaksa's 27-ball 42* steered them home.

SL vs NAM Sri Lanka eye a dominant start to the T20 WC

Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be expected to hammer from the word go. Bhanuka Rajapaksa can go bonkers in the middle and death-overs. Wanindu Hasaranga and left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka are must-sees with the ball. For Namibia, middle-order batter Gerhard Erasmus holds the scoring reins. Bowling all-rounder JJ Smit and left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz are bankable campaigners as well.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Namibia (Probable XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Off-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga owns 71 T20I scalps at 14.74, including 3/27 in the Asia Cup final. Pathum Nissanka's last five knocks read 20(29), 35(28), 52(37), 55*(48), and 8(11). Hard-hitter Kusal Mendis' last five T20I scores read 60(37), 36(19), 57(37), 0(1), and 0(1). Bhanuka Rajapaksa has compiled 221 runs in 2022, striking at 144.44. Gerhard Erasmus has scored 254 runs this year, averaging 50.80.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka (c), David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Dushmantha Chameera, Bernard Scholtz, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Bernard Scholtz, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.