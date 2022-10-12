Sports

ICC bans Mehar Chhayakar for 14 years: Details here

ICC bans Mehar Chhayakar for 14 years: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 12, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Mehar Chhayakar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Mehar Chhayakar from all forms of cricket. He has been found guilty of seven breaches of the ICC and Cricket Canada Anti-Corruption Codes. Chhayakar along with three other UAE players were charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in 2019. ICC aims to send a clear message to the ones intending to harm the harmony of the game.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per ESPNcricinfo, the apex cricket body was on Chhayakar's trail since 2018.

Chhayakar has been banned due to the offences related to matches during Zimbabwe versus UAE series in April 2019.

He has also been found guilty of practicing corrupt activities in the Global T20 Canada 2019.

Chhayakar apparently influenced some players participating in these events to improperly impact match results.

Statement ICC confirmed the charges

ICC has confirmed that Chhayakar was linked to the fixing episode involving 3 UAE cricketers in 2019. "Mr Chhayakar's offences are linked to the previous cases of former UAE players Qadeer Khan and Gulam Shabbir," the council said in an official statement. "Both Qadeer and Shabbir accepted sanctions for admitted breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code relating to approaches they received from Mr Chhayakar."

Charges Chhayakar is guilty of breaching the following provisions

Improperly influencing the result, conduct or progress of an international match (on two separate occasions). Directly or indirectly facilitating any participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of Article 2.1. (on two separate occasions). Failing to cooperate with ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in the investigation (on two separate occasions). Obstructing or delaying any investigation carried out by the ACU.

Statement ICC general manager throws light on the matter

Alex Marshal, ICC general manager, stated that the board first came across Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in 2018. "The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport," he said. "The tribunal has sent a clear message to anyone intending to corrupt our game."