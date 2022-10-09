Sports

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Keshav Maharaj opts to bat

The Indian cricket team will look to settle the scores in the must-win clash against South Africa on Sunday. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer shone with fifties each in Lucknow, but it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, SA have a well-rounded team to hand India another beating and pocket the three-match series. The news from the center is that Keshav Maharaj has opted to bat.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this one-dayer. It has been a good batting wicket, with an average first-innings score being 261. As per Cricbuzz, 300 has been breached only once in four completed fixtures at this venue. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

SA enjoy a 50-35 win-loss record against India (NR: 3). Earlier this year, the Proteas thrashed India 3-0 in the home ODI series. South Africa's last ODI series win in India was recorded in 2015. Notably, India have tasted victories in their last four ODI series. Meanwhile, South Africa drew against England and lost to Bangladesh in their last two ODI series.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Miller has scored 247 runs this year, averaging a whopping 61.75 (50s: 2). Versus India, Quinton de Kock has racked up 1,061 runs at 62.41. Shubman Gill has belted 453 runs this year, averaging 90.60 (50s: 3). Heinrich Klaasen averages 61.33 against India. He owns 184 runs in five innings (50s: 1). Kagiso Rabada has snared 134 scalps in 86 matches, averaging 27.54.

Changes Changes for SA and India

Maharaj said during the toss that both Tabraiz Shamsi and Temba Bavuma didn't wake up feeling too well this morning. Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin have replaced them. For India, Washington Sundar has come in alongside debutant Shahbaz Ahmed. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi are out. Both made their debuts in the first ODI but struggled to make an impact.

Playing XI A look at the two teams

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje