Sports

KL Rahul hammers his 19th T20I fifty: Key stats

KL Rahul hammers his 19th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 28, 2022, 11:13 pm 1 min read

Rahul smashed his 19th T20I fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCi)

Indian batter KL Rahul played an important hand in the first T20I versus South Africa on Wednesday. Rahul went on to score an unbeaten fifty (51*) to help his side chase down a target of 107 versus the Proteas. Rahul shared an unbeaten 93-run stand alongside the in-form Suryakumar Yadav (50*). Rahul has now slammed his 19th T20I fifty. Here's more.

1st T20I How did the match pan out?

India bowled really well on a two-paced wicket. South Africa failed to get going after a shocking start. Aiden Markram scored a crucial 25 as Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj chipped in late on. All five Indian bowlers were excellent. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel controlled the flow of runs. In response, India were under pressure early on but got the job done.

Information 19th fifty for Rahul

Rahul remained unbeaten on 51 from 56 balls. He smashed two fours and four sixes. He slammed his 19th T20I fifty and has raced to 2,080 runs at an average of 39.24. Rahul surpassed the tally of Shakib Al Hasan (2,045) in terms of runs.