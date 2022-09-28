Sports

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Proteas compile 106/8; pacers shine

Sep 28, 2022

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 32 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Africa racked up 106/8 after being put to bat by India in the first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh dismissed half of the South African side for just nine runs. Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell chipped in with useful runs. Keshav Maharaj negotiated the Indian bowlers, guiding SA to a respectable total.

PP Powerplay: Indian seamers came out all guns blazing

Indian seamers were all over the South Africans after Rohit Sharma elected to field. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh produced massive swing in the first six overs. The former removed SA skipper Temba Bavuma in the very first over. Left-armer Arshdeep got rid of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in the next over. SA managed 30/5 in the Powerplay.

Information India use Chahar and Arshdeep in the Powerplay

India used just two bowlers (Chahar and Arshdeep) in the Powerplay. Both conceded 15 runs each in this phase. While Arshdeep took three wickets, Chahar snapped up two. The former also gave away three runs off wides.

Markram A handy knock by Markram

Aiden Markram was the only batter in the top six to have scored in double digits. He held one end after the Proteas were reduced to 9/5 in 2.3 overs. Markram smashed 25 off 24 balls (3 fours and 1 six). He shared a 33-run stand with Wayne Parnell. However, Harshal Patel dismissed the former in the eighth over.

Ashwin Ashwin concedes just eight runs in four overs

Off-spinner R Ashwin turned out to be India's most economical spinner. He conceded just eight runs in his four overs, including a maiden. Ashwin, who bowled the first over after the Powerplay, delivered as many as 16 dot balls in his spell. Interestingly, none of the South African batters could score a boundary off the Indian spinner.

Information Maharaj helps the Proteas recover

Maharaj came in to bat when SA were tottering on 42/6. He was watchful at the start and played his shots toward the end. Maharaj tallied 41 off 35 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). He got the Proteas past the 100-run mark.