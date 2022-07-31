Sports

SA beat England in third T20I, seal series: Key stats

South Africa tamed England in the third T20I to win the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. England won the first match to take a 1-0 lead before SA changed the scenes, coming back strongly. Batting first, SA posted 191/5 in 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram slammed fifties. In response, England failed to show substance with the bat.

SA SA get the job done in deciding T20I

Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck in the first over before Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw added 55 runs. Thereafter, Hendricks and Markram added 87 runs for the third wicket. David Miller's nine-ball 22 in the end helped SA get to 190. For England, David Willey claimed three wickets. In response, England kept losing wickets to surrender the tie.

Duo Hendricks and Markram attain these feats

Hendricks delivered the goods for SA once again. He scored a sensational 50-ball 70. He smashed nine fours. Hendricks has raced to 1,256 runs in T20Is at 28.54. This was his 10th T20I fifty. Markram slammed an unbeaten 51 from 36 balls. He smashed five fours. Markram has raced to 639 runs in T20Is at 42.60. This was his seventh T20I fifty.

Do you know? Key numbers registered with the bat

Quinton de Kock registered his fourth T20I duck. Miller has surpassed the 1,900-run mark in T20Is (1,912) at 31.86. England's Jason Roy (17) has raced to 1,522 runs, surpassing Andrew Balbirnie (1,521). Jonny Bairstow (27) has 1,337 runs, going ahead of Nicholas Pooran (1,319).

Do you know? Lowest T20I score for England versus SA

England (101/10) posted their lowest T20I score versus South Africa. Their previous lowest total was 111/10 in Nottingham back in 2009. England also registered their fourth-lowest total in T20Is. Their lowest score is 80 versus India.

Shamsi Shamsi is now the highest wicket-taker for SA

Tabraiz Shamsi claimed five wickets for 24 runs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 66 wickets in T20Is at 20.95. This is his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. He has equaled Ajantha Mendis' tally of 66 scalps. Shamsi is now the highest wicket-taker for SA in T20Is. He has surpassed the wickets tally of Dale Steyn (64).