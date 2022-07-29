Sports

South Africa beat England in 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 02:18 am 3 min read

SA beat England in the 2nd T20I

South Africa beat England in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1. England, who were terrific in the first encounter, lost the second match by a whopping margin. Tabraiz Shamsi was exceptional, claiming 3/27. Earlier, SA posted 207/3 in 20 overs, riding on Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 96. England faltered with the bat in this stiff run-chase.

2nd T20I How did the match pan out?

SA were off to a flier as Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks scored quick runs. After QDK's dismissal, Hendricks and Rossouw added a fifty-plus stand. In the 15th over, SA were reduced to 143/3 before Rossouw smashed England to help his side get past 200. In response, no England batter went on to play a substantial innings as they folded for 149.

Duo Rossouw and Klaasen register these feats

Rossouw smashed 96* from 55 balls, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. He struck at 174.55. This is now his highest score in T20Is as he also slammed his third fifty. He has 427 runs at 35.58. Heinrich Klaasen entertained with a 19-run knock from 10 balls. He has surpassed the 600-run mark in T20Is (606), becoming the 11th Proteas batter to do so.

Do you know? Hendricks gets past Amla in terms of T20I runs

Reeza Hendricks played a superb hand upfront for SA. He smashed a 32-ball 53, hitting three fours and two sixes. Hendricks has raced to 1,186 runs at 27.58. He has amassed nine T20I fifties. Hendricks also surpassed Hashim Amla's tally of 1,158 runs for SA.

Information SA post these records in terms of score

This was the fifth instance in which SA posted a 200-plus score against England in T20Is. It's also their fourth-highest score versus England. This was the 16th time SA went past the 200-run mark in T20Is.

Roy 1,500 T20I runs for Jason Roy

England opener Jason Roy hammered a 22-ball 20 for his side. He has raced to 1,505 runs in T20Is at 24.27. He has become just the fourth Englishman to surpass 1,500 T20I runs. Eoin Morgan (2,458), Jos Buttler (2,213), and Alex Hales (1,644) are the other players to achieve 1,500-plus runs. Against SA, Roy has amassed 365 runs at 26.07.

Feats Other notable feats attained in this match

Jonny Bairstow scored a decent 30-run effort. He smashed four fours. Bairstow has gone past 1,300 T20I runs (1,310), at 27.87. He has surpassed Nicholas Pooran's tally (1,301). Shamsi impressed with the ball and has raced to 61 T20I scalps. He has equaled the tally of R Ashwin in terms of T20I scalps. Kagiso Rabada (1/35) has equaled Sunil Narine's wickets tally (52).