India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Decoding the player battles

Written by V Shashank Sep 24, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohl and Rohit Sharma carry the scoring onus in third T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will be raring to put their best foot forward and pocket Sunday's decider against Australia. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel rose to the occasion in Nagpur to level the scenes 1-1. Nonetheless, Australia too have a stacked attack led by skipper Aaron Finch that could outclass their rivals. Here are the player battles.

1 Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli smacked two fours in the last game before leg-spinner Adam Zampa weaved his magic to uproot the former. The Delhi-born has now been dismissed on three occasions by Zampa in the format. He has plundered only six boundaries off Zampa and averages a mediocre 24.66 in T20Is. Both will look to get the better of other in the must-win affair in Hyderabad.

2 Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is a champion performer across formats and is currently the number one bowler in T20Is. He dismissed Rohit in the first encounter. However, the Indian skipper settled the scores in Nagpur, smashing two sixes off Hazlewood to stay unscathed on 46*. The Aussie seamer has all the skills in his arsenal and would look to come on top over the Mumbaikar.

3 Matthew Wade vs Jasprit Bumrah

Matthew Wade's love affair with Team India needs a mention. The wicket-keeper batter's scores against the Men in Blue in T20Is read 72, 32, 5, 16*, 7, 58, 80, 45*, and 43*. His late assaults have riled the Indian bowlers in each of the last two fixtures. Death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah will be entrusted to curtail his stay.

4 Glenn Maxwell vs Axar Patel

Despite being an out-an-out T20 batter, Glenn Maxwell has been vulnerable against spin in T20Is played this year. As per ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell averages a meek 17.16 and has been dismissed on six occasions. An in-form Axar knocked his stumps in the last fixture. Slow left-arm orthodox Axar has been quick to provide breakthroughs over the last few months, making it a must-see contest.