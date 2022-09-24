Sports

Korea Open: Emma Raducanu retires injured in semi-final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 24, 2022, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Raducanu retired in the semis with an injury (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

Emma Raducanu retired in the third set of her semi-final match against Jelena Ostapenko at the Korea Open on Saturday. Latvian top seed Ostapenko lost the first set 4-6. Raducanu took a medical time-out in the second set, which she then lost 3-6. Ostapenko was leading 3-0 in the third with a double break before Raducanu retired. Here's more.

Do you know? A look at the key stats

Raducanu served 2 aces compared to her opponent's 4. Ostapenko clocked five double faults to Raducanu's three. Raducanu managed just 57% win on the first serve. Ostapenko converted 5 out of 8 break points and won a total of 82 points.

Record Raducanu has a 17-18 record in 2022

Raducanu has a 17-18 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a tournament and recently bowed out in the second round at Slovenia Open. Prior to that, the 2021 US Open winner crashed out in the opening round in this year's edition. Against Ostapenko, this was the 1st meeting between the pair.

Alexandrova Ekaterina Alexandrova reaches Korea Open final

Ekaterina Alexandrova has reached the final after securing a 6-2 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria. She has reached her second final of the season, having won s'Hertogenbosch in June. The 27-year-old clocked 29 winners, besides converting five out of seven break points. She had a 79% win on the first serve and served three aces as well.

Do you know? 2-2 record between Ostapenko and Alexandrova

Ostapenko and Alexandrova have split their four meetings on the WTA Tour. Alexandrova won their last duel, which came in Madrid this year, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.