US Open: Serena Williams crashes out in the third round

Written by V Shashank Sep 03, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

Serena Williams exited in the third round at the US Open (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

Tennis legend Serena Williams suffered a third-round defeat against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner fought valiantly but eventually lost the duel 5-7, 7-6(4), 1-6. The 40-year-old had announced her decision to bid adieu from the sport in the September edition of Vogue magazine. Meanwhile, Tomljanovic will be up against Ludmilla Samsonova in R16. Here's more.

Serena fired 11 aces to Tomljanovic's 3. She had lesser double faults (3) than her opponent (6). She could convert only five of her 13 break points. Overall, Serena managed 115 points to the Aussie's 123. It was their maiden meet in WTA match-ups.

Serena started her last dance with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in the first round. She overcame the number two seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three sets 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 to advance further. She was chasing a record-equalling seventh US Open title but her run was cut short by Tomljanovic in the third round.

Serena has six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014), the joint-most with Chris Evert in the Open Era. She enjoys a win-loss record of 108-15. Notably, she clinched the first of her 23 majors by winning the US Open in 1999.

Serena marked her appearance in 10 US Open finals, most by any player in the Open Era. Meanwhile, she has reached the semis stage 14 times in the tournament. She last won the US Open in 2014. Ever since the American has lost three semi-finals and two finals. In 2020, Serena lost the US Open semi-finals to Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

Serena has won the US Open without losing a set thrice (2002, 2008, and 2014). She is one of the two women to have won over 100 US Open matches, the other being Evert (101). Among active players, Venus Williams is behind Serena in terms of match-wins (79). Serena has the second-best win percentage (88.5) at this Slam among women with over 100 wins.

Serena is the only player (male or female) to win three of the four majors six times (US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon). She is only the third player to achieve a Career Grand Slam in singles and doubles (along with sister Venus) after Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova. Williams has spent 186 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked WTA player, joint-most with Steffi Graf.

Serena is the only woman to have recorded more than 65 wins across all four Slams. Australia Open: 92-13, French Open: 69-14, Wimbledon: 98-14, and US Open: 108-15. The record is unlikely to be broken in the near future.

Serena last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open. The American qualified for two Wimbledon (2018-19) and two US Open finals (2018-19) ever since. She also reached the semi-finals at US Open (2020) and Australian Open (2021). Prior to this drought, Serena had won at least one Grand Slam for six straight years (2012-2017).

Caroline Garcia beat Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2. Samsonova defeated Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3. 12th seed Coco Gauff bested Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3. Alison-Riske Amritraj claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Wang Xiyu.