Sports

Australia beat India in 1st T20I, chase a mammoth 209

Australia beat India in 1st T20I, chase a mammoth 209

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 20, 2022, 10:37 pm 3 min read

Matthew Wade slammed a match-winning 45* (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia beat India in the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Men in Yellow chased a mammoth 209, with Matthew Wade and Cameron Green playing match-winning knocks. Axar Patel's extraordinary spell (3/17) went in vain. Earlier, Hardik Pandya played his career-best knock in T20I cricket. India have suffered their first T20I defeat at this venue.

Match How did the match pan out?

India made a cautious start after Australia elected to field. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early before KL Rahul broke free. Rahul added a 68-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik's explosive knock propelled India to 208/6. Australian openers Finch and Cameron Green were all guns blazing. Green scored a quickfire half-century before Wade guided Australia to victory (45*).

Score Hardik registers his career-best T20I score

The red-hot form of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues! A phenomenal knock by him powered India past 200. Hardik kept the hosts afloat after they were reduced to 146/5. He produced a Dhoni-like finish, having hammered sixes on the final three deliveries of the innings. Hardik slammed 71* off just 30 balls, his career-best knock in T20I cricket.

Runs Hardik completes 900 T20I runs

Hardik slammed just his second half-century in T20I cricket. His maiden T20I half-century came in July against England in Southampton. Against Australia, he was a cut above the rest, smashing 7 fours and 5 sixes. Hardik raced to 900 T20I runs (955), going past the tally of Rishabh Pant (934). The Indian all-rounder also completed 50 sixes in the format.

Rahul A crucial knock by Rahul

Rahul steadied India's ship after Rohit and Kohli got dismissed cheaply. Rahul's 68-run stand with SKY helped India in the middle overs. The former played some exquisite shots throughout the innings. His pick-up strokes over mid-wicket and square leg grabbed eyeballs. He shut the critics, who questioned his strike rate. Rahul struck 55 off 35 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).

Feats 20th fifty-plus score for Rahul (T20Is)

Rahul has become just the third Indian to have registered 20 or more fifties-plus scores in T20I cricket. He is behind Kohli (33) and Rohit (32) in this regard. Besides smashing 18 half-centuries, Rahul owns two tons in the format. Rahul has now raced to 2,018 runs in 62 T20Is. He has a strike rate of 141.31 in T20I cricket.

Information Rahul completes 2,000 T20I runs

Rahul has become the third Indian batter to have slammed over 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He is only behind Rohit (3,631) and Kohli (3,586) in terms of T20I runs among Indians. Rahul averages 39.56 in the format.

Information Axar Patel stood out with a terrific spell

All-rounder Axar Patel was the standout bowler of the match. He picked three wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. This is the third time Axar has taken three wickets in a T20I innings.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

All-rounder Cameron Green opened in place of David Warner, who is sitting out of the series. The former smashed 61 off 30 balls, his maiden half-century in T20I cricket. Green hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes. India registered their third 200+ score against Australia in the format. Axar recorded the third-best T20I bowling figures by a spinner against the Aussies.