Asia Cup 2022: Decoding the qualification scenario for final

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 07, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Sri Lanka upset India in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The defeat has hampered India's chances of reaching the Asia Cup final. However, the Men in Blue can still has a chance of qualifying mathematically. The encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan will decide India's fate. Here is the qualification scenario.

Standings Super Four standings: India occupy the third spot

After losing both their games, India occupy the third spot on the Asia Cup Super Four standings. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.125. Afghanistan follow India with a solitary defeat (NRR of -0.589). Sri Lanka top the table with four points and an NRR of +0.351. Pakistan are second with a solitary one (NRR of +0.126).

Qualification Can India still qualify for final?

Can India still qualify for the Asia Cup final? Mathematcally, yes! India will stay in contention if Afghanistan beat Pakistan tonight. Furthermore, Sri Lanka would also have to do India a favor by beating Pakistan. In short, if Pakistan win any of their remaining two matches, India will be eliminated. Nevertheless, India would hope to beat Afghanistan by a big margin.

Match SL defeated India by six wickets

Sri Lanka dented India's qualification hopes after beating them by six wickets. The Lankans chased 174, with Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa getting them home. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation of SL's win. Earlier, Rohit Sharma led India from the front with a 72-run knock. Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets for SL.

Information A look at India's run

India started their Asia Cup campaign with a phenomenal win over Pakistan. The Men in Blue then thrashed Hong Kong to proceed to the Super Four. However, things then went south for India, who lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka (Super Four).