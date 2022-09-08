Sports

County Championship, Shubman Gill scores 92 for Glamorgan: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Gill smashed 92 for Glamorgan against Worcestershire (Source: Twitter/@GlamCricket)

Indian batter Shubman Gill smashed a remarkable 92 on his County debut for Glamorgan against Worcestershire. The 23-year-old shared an 82-run stand with Edward Bryom for the second wicket. However, Ben Gibbon and Dillon Pennington emanated a collapse. Glamorgan finished Day 3 on 230/7. Gill played this phenomenal knock days after scoring his maiden ODI century. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Glamorgan signed Gill for the remainder of the County season.

Gill became only the seventh Indian cricketer to take part in the championship.

The right-handed batter has become only the third Indian to don a Glamorgan jersey, besides former India head coach Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and the incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (2005).

And, Gill shines on his County debut.

Match How has the match panned out?

Worcestershire, after electing to bat, racked up a mammoth 454/9d. Gareth Roderick hammered an unbeaten 172(348). Meanwhile, Glamorgan lost skipper David Lloyd early. Gill and Bryom took the side past 100. While the latter departed thereafter, Gill continued to show resistance till the 67th over. Gill smashed 92 off 148 (8 fours, 2 sixes) before getting dismissed. Glamorgan (241/8) still trail by 213 runs.

Numbers A look at Gill's FC numbers

Gill debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2017/18. Since then, the stylish bloke has piled up 2,969 runs in 36 First-class matches. He averages over 50 and has struck at over 68. He boasts seven tons and 16 fifties, with a personal best of 268. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has managed 1,176 runs for Punjab, averaging 65.33.

Century Gill's maiden ODI century

Earlier this year, Shubman Gill slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The youngster reached the three-figure mark in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Gill registered his maiden ton in international cricket. He had a strike rate of 121.9 at the time of his century. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter had a control percentage of 96.

Do you know? Successive PoS awards

Gill picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the concluded tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and West Indies: 102.50).