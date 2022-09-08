Sports

Asia Cup (Super Four), Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Preview

Asia Cup (Super Four), Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Preview

Written by V Shashank Sep 08, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Mohammad Rizwan has slammed two fifties in Asia Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

A hostile-looking Pakistan will cross swords with a free-spirited Sri Lanka in Friday's Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2022. Both teams have qualified for the final, yet they will be raring to put their A-game to display in this fixture. Pakistan clinched a thrilling last-over finish against Afghanistan. SL would be high on confidence after trouncing Team India. Here is the preview.

Stats Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. Chasing sides have won five of six matches played in the tournament underway. The wicket has been of immense help to both batters and bowlers. Teams should eye a score around 180-185. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here is the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Pakistan own a 13-8 win-loss record against the Lankans in 20-overs cricket. The tally includes a six-wicket win from the 2016 Asia Cup. Umar Akmal's 37-ball 48 eased the 151-run chase for Pakistan.

PAK Pakistan look to extend the lead

Pakistan's top-order trio has to fire as a whole. Mohammad Rizwan will continue to be their linchpin. It's high time Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman deliver the needful. Shadab Khan has aced the show on both batting and bowling fronts. Asif Ali remains a threat down the order, as was visible against India and Afghanistan. Naseem Shah holds impetus with the new ball.

SL Sri Lanka have punched above their weight in Asia Cup

SL have been the dark horse in the tournament. What's striking is that the Lankans haven't relied on the heroics of a few. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have scored runs in tandem. Skipper Dasun Shanaka has been quite impactful and so has been Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga remains a threat. Dilshan Madushanka's initial spell needs to be dealt with caution.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kusal Mendis has clobbered 298 T20I runs this year at 33.11 (50s: 3). Wanindu Hasaranga has affected 65 dismissals across 42 T20Is, averaging 15.36. Naseem Shah has claimed six T20I scalps at 16.33. Mohammad Rizwan has slammed 235 runs in T20Is this year, averaging 58.75 (50s: 2). Shadab Khan has pocketed 80 T20I wickets at 20.95 (economy: 7.03).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fakhar Zaman, Pathum Nissanka, Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Chamika Karunaratne, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Dilshan Madushanka. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Fakhar Zaman, Pathum Nissanka, Shadab Khan (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Dilshan Madushanka.