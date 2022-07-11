Sports

SL's Dinesh Chandimal smashes his maiden Test double-century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 11, 2022, 03:57 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal rallied his way to a maiden double-ton on Day 4 of the second Test against Australia. The middle-order batter smacked back-to-back sixes off Mitchell Starc to bring up his double hundred in style. He remained unscathed in his marathon 326-ball 206*, belting 16 fours and five sixes. The knock powered SL to a 554-run total. We decode his stats.

Hundred Second Test ton of the year for Chandimal

Chandimal raced to his century off 195 balls. He registered his first Test century of 2022 in May. Before that, Chandimal had not scored a Test hundred since June 2018 when he recorded an unbeaten 119 against West Indies. He ended the drought in the second Test against Bangladesh, having smacked a mind-boggling 124 laced with 11 fours and one six.

Partnerships Chandimal shares three pivotal stands

Chandimal put on an 83-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside veteran Angelo Mathews (52). Thereafter, he found able support in the form of Kamindu Mendis, who fell after making a well-made 137-ball 61. The duo look at ease against the Aussies and added 133 runs for the fifth wicket. Chandimal then scored a quick-fire 49 with Kasun Rajitha for the last wicket.

Information 12th Lankan batter to slam 4,500 Test runs

Chandimal now has 4,665 runs at 42.02. He has become the 12th batter to get past 4,500 Test runs. On the way to his century, he has also gotten past former Lankan ace Hashan Tillakaratne in terms of runs in Tests (4,545).

Information Second career Test ton versus Australia

Chandimal has hammered 579 runs against the Aussies in Tests. He averages 44.53 with two hundreds and a fifty. Notably, both of his Test tons against Australia have come at home. He has also gotten to 61 Test fours against the visitors.

Stats Decoding his Test numbers

Chandimal has scored 2,296 Test runs away from home. He has an average of 40.28, slamming five tons and 13 fifties. He has enjoyed most of his success in away conditions versus Bangladesh, averaging 73.28. At neutral venues, he has scored 349 runs at 43.62. He has one ton and two fifties. At home, he has scored 2,020 runs (seven centuries and six fifties).

Second Test How has the second Test panned out?

Australia managed 364 after electing to bat. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145*) put the Aussies on track. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6/118) shone for SL. The hosts put up a fight, riding on contributions from the top and middle-order. Chandimal's double ton helped them take a 190-run lead. Australia started well but lost David Warner (25) before tea.

Information How has Chandimal fared in ICC WTC 2021-23?

Chandimal has clobbered 507 runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. He averages a stupendous 72.42 with two hundreds, one double-century, and a fifty. He is the third highest-run getter among Lankans in the 2021-23 cycle. Karunaratne (729) and Mathews (631) rank above him.