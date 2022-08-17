Sports

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 17, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

Can Pakistan seal the deal? (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

The Pakistan cricket team beat the Netherlands in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan will hope to seal the series next when they face the Dutch in the second ODI on Thursday. Credit should go to Netherlands for scripting a fight back in the first ODI in pursuit of 315 (298/8). Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match is set to take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The pitch will assist batters at large as seen in the first ODI. Once again, the team batting first will look to score in excess of 300 and then try taking early wickets to apply pressure. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST and can be watched on the FanCode app.

Pakistan Pakistan will hope to better their show

After not quite convincing themselves as an outright top side in the first ODI, Pakistan will want to improve several areas in their play. Batting wise a lot revolves around Babar Azam but the middle-order needs to chip in more. Pakistan's issue is with the bowling and they need a better response. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are their main bets.

Netherlands Netherlands will want to step up further

Netherlands showed a lot of character in the first ODI. Just when Fakhar Zaman and Babar were going well, the Dutch fought back and picked up key wickets. However, bowling at the death is a work which is required. Batting wise, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, and Scott Edwards batted superbly in the opener. Netherlands need someone who will go the extra mile.

Performers A look at the top performers

Babar has scored 4,516 runs in ODIs at 59.42. Babar scored his fourth score of 50-plus across formats in his last five innings. Fakhar has 2,599 runs in ODIs and can get past Ahmed Shehzad's tally of 2,605. Imam-ul-Haq has 2,522 runs and can surpass Zaheer Abbas (2,572). For the Dutch, Cooper has amassed 1,114 runs at 46.41. Meanwhile, Vikramjit has scored 316 runs.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

Netherlands probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma. Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Mohammad Rizwan, Scott Edwards, Vikramjit Singh, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Tom Cooper, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede, Vivian Kingma, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah. Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Scott Edwards, Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Tom Cooper (c), Logan van Beek, Vikramjit Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Aryan Dutt.