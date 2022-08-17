Sports

Men's FTP (2023-27 cycle): How many matches will India play?

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 17, 2022, 04:27 pm 3 min read

Border-Gavaskar series set to have five Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the men's Future Tours Program (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle on Wednesday. It comprises 777 international matches, including 173 Tests, 281 ODIs, and 323 T20Is, to be played by 12 Full Members. These matches will be part of the bilateral and tri-nation series as well as the ICC events. Notably, 694 matches were played in the latest cycle.

India A look at India's notable fixtures

There is limited scope for international cricket between mid-March and May end of 2023. This window is reserved for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, India's cycle would begin with the multi-format tour of the West Indies in July. The Indians will tour South Africa in December. In January 2024, India will host England for five Tests before touring Australia (November-January 2025).

WTC What about India's World Test Championship fixtures?

As far as the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle is concerned, India would host Bangladesh, England, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, they will tour Australia, South Africa, and West Indies. The fixtures would reverse in the following cycle (2025-27), with India hosting Australia, South Africa, and West Indies. Besides, India will tour England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

IND-AUS Border-Gavaskar series set to have five Tests

As reported earlier, the Border-Gavaskar Test series, which is held between India and Australia, will comprise five Tests instead of four in the next FTP cycle. The five-match Test series will be first played in the 2024 season when India are scheduled to tour Down Under. However, the 2023 home series in India will have four Tests.

Tournaments India to host 2023 World Cup

India are scheduled to host the 2023 50-over World Cup. The West Indies and the USA will host the T20 WC in 2024. In the following year, Pakistan are scheduled to host the Champions Trophy, which last took place in 2017. The 2026 T20 WC will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia would host the 2027 50-over WC.

Matches Team-wise matches (excluding 4+ team tournaments)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh (150) are set to play the most bilateral international games in the impending FTP cycle. West Indies (147), India (141), England (139), Australia (135), New Zealand (135), Sri Lanka (131), Pakistan (130), Afghanistan (123), Ireland (111), South Africa (110) and Zimbabwe (109) follow Bangladesh. Notably, India would play 38 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 61 T20Is.

Talking points Other notable talking points

As per ICC's schedule, England (22), Australia (21), and India (20) will feature in the most number of Tests during the cycle. Australia will play at least one series (across formats) against India and England every year of the cycle. After the conclusion of the 2026 T20 World Cup, South Africa won't play any international for nearly six months.

Information What about the India-Pakistan fixtures?

Even in the upcoming FTP cycle, there would be no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan due to political tensions. The two nations will clash in the muti-lateral fixtures, as has been the case post the 2012/13 season.

IPL, PSL Schedule of IPL and PSL to clash in 2025

India's premier T20 league, the IPL, would have an extended window, going forward. The next two seasons (2023-2024) will see 75 matches being played. Meanwhile, the number of matches could be extended to 94 by 2027 (84 in 2025-2026) In 2025, the schedule of Pakistan Super League (PSL) would clash with that of IPL due to Pakistan's packed international season.