IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya registers his career-best T20I score

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 20, 2022, 09:28 pm 2 min read

Hardik slammed 71* off just 30 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The red-hot form of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues! A phenomenal knock by him powered India to 208/6 in the first T20I against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. He produced a Dhoni-like finish, having hammered sixes on the final three deliveries. Hardik slammed 71* off just 30 balls, his career-best knock in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Fifty Second half-century for Hardik in T20Is

Hardik slammed just his second half-century in T20I cricket. He registered his career-best T20I score, smashing 7 fours and 5 sixes. Hardik raced to 900 T20I runs (955), going past the tally of Rishabh Pant (934). The Indian all-rounder also completed 50 sixes in the format. As stated, Hardik smashed three sixes in the final over delivered by Cameron Green.

Information Hardik's maiden T20I fifty also came in 2022

Hardik has been on in 2022 across formats. His maiden T20I half-century came in July against England in Southampton. He smashed 51 off 33 balls and then took a four-wicket haul. India won that match by 50 runs.

Career Hardik's form in 2022

Hardik hit his purple patch earlier this year when he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He excelled across fronts in the season, having racked up 487 runs and claimed eight wickets. In T20I cricket, Hardik has aggregated 402 runs at an average of 36.54. He has also captured 12 wickets with the best match haul of 4/33.

Stats Career stats of Hardik (T20Is)

Hardik made his T20I debut in January 2016 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Despite fitness issues, he has become India's premier all-rounder in white-ball cricket. He owns 955 runs in 71 matches, averaging 25.13. He has struck at a laud-worthy rate of 148.98. On the bowling front, Hardik has captured 54 wickets at 27.74. His best figures in the format read 4/33.