Asia Cup, IND vs AFG: Here are the player battles

Virat Kohli has fallen to Rashid Khan twice in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After losing back-to-back games, India will take on Afghanistan in their final Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. The defending champions are virtually out of the tournament, having lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Will they bounce back against Afghanistan? Well, Afghanistan have the required attack to stop India. Here, we decode the key player battles.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan

Despite scoring half-centuries in two successive games, former Indian captain Virat Kohli recorded a four-ball duck against Sri Lanka. He will be up against an equally potent bowling attack this time. Rashid Khan, arguably the greatest leg-spinner in T20I cricket awaits him. Interestingly, Kohli has a strike rate of 113.06 against spinners in 2022 (T20s). Rashid has dismissed Kohli twice in T20 cricket.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan often start their proceedings with off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The off-spinner has a knack for picking wickets in the Powerplay. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma looked at his absolute best against Sri Lanka, having hammered a 41-ball 72. Notably, Mujeeb has dismissed Rohit twice in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit has a strike rate of 177.77 against Mujeeb.

#3 KL Rahul vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

KL Rahul has been in hot water at the Asia Cup. The Indian opener hasn't been able to capitalize upon his starts. Against Afghanistan, he will be wary of left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi. Remember how a fired-up Shaheen Afridi got rid of Rahul with a stunner in the 2021 T20 World Cup? Rahul could be in a similar state this time.

#4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Indian seamers

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in sublime form in the Asia Cup. He smashed a pivotal 84 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah. However, Gurbaz could be perturbed by the Indian pace early in the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in the first six overs this year in the shortest format. Meanwhile, left-armer Arshdeep Singh has already proved his mettle.