Asia Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of match against India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Dahani will miss the Super Four match versus India (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wasim_Jnr)

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against India. He has picked up a possible side strain according to the Pakistan Cricket Board. The injury happened while he was bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday, the statement added. Here are further details on the same.

Dahani Player to be monitored in the next 48-72 hours

As per the statement by PCB, the medical team will monitor the player for the next 48-72 hours and decide the next course of action. Dahani scored 16 versus India in the Group A opener and finished with 0/29 from his four overs. Against Hong Kong, he claimed 1/7, having bowled 2 overs which included a maiden.

Group stage India beat Pakistan in the group stage

Indian pacers kept Pakistan on the backfoot after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. Bhuvneshwar drew first blood for India in the third over, getting rid of Babar Azam. Pakistan crawled their way to 147. India lost KL Rahul quite early before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 50 runs. After their departure, Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) drove India to victory.

Super Four Sharjah to host Super Four match between India and Pakistan

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the affair. The wicket has offered plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers so far. A score around 155-165 could be very well anticipated. Chasing sides have won 17 of 27 T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).