Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik (T20Is): Here are the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 30, 2022

Karthik played the Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India beat Pakistan in the high-octane Asia Cup clash on Sunday. However, the composition of India's batting line-up raised a few eyebrows. Wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was dropped for Dinesh Karthik, who is deemed as specialist finisher these days. It remains to be seen if the Indian team management goes with the same composition. We compare the T20I stats of Pant and Karthik.

Pant has been in the white-ball set-up since 2017.

Although Pant is a gun in Test cricket, he hasn't lived up to the expectations in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Karthik has been a hot commodity in T20 cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2022.

Given Karthik's form and the skill-set he brings to the table, the selectors have given him the nod over a frail-looking Pant.

Pant Pant owns 883 T20I runs

Pant made his T20I debut in February 2017 against England. In a career spanning over five years, he has slammed 883 runs from 53 T20Is at a strike rate of 126.32. The tally includes three half-centuries. His highest score of 65* came against the West Indies in August 2019. Pant has also registered 23 catches and eight stumpings in the format.

Karthik Karthik made his T20I debut in 2006

Karthik, who is over 10 years older than Pant, featured in India's first-ever T20 International back in December 2006. However, Karthik has played only 48 T20Is in total as he mostly remained in the shadows of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Nevertheless, Karthik has racked up 592 T20I runs at a strike rate of 139.95. He has recorded 22 catches and seven stumpings.

Information A special knock by Karthik

In June this year, Karthik became the oldest Indian to smash a half-century in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter hammered 55 (27) against the Proteas in the fourth T20I. Karthik's maiden T20I fifty came in his 30th innings.

Record Karthik unlocked this achievement

In that match against SA, Karthik registered the highest score by an Indian at number six or lower (T20Is). He broke the record of Dhoni, who slammed an unbeaten 52 against South Africa in 2018. Middle-order batter Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 50 against New Zealand in 2020. Other scores: 49 (Dhoni vs NZ, 2017), 48* (Dhoni vs Australia, 2012).

Series Pant failed against SA but averages better than Karthik (2022)

In a series Karthik shone, Pant had a rather poor run. Notably, the latter led India in that series. His scores read 29 (16), 5(7), 6(8), 17(23) and 1*(1). However, Pant's overall T20I numbers in 2022 are better compared to Karthik's. Pant has scored 260 runs from 13 T20Is at 26.00, while Karthik owns 193 runs from 16 T20Is at 21.44 this year.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: Karthik had a strike rate of 183.33

Karthik carved out his best version in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Karthik hoarded 330 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while averaging a prolific 55.00. He had a monstrous strike rate of 183.33. Delhi Capitals' Pant amassed 10 more runs than Karthik in the season and averaged 30.91. He finished the season with a strike rate of 151.79.

T20 WC Who will play in the final XI?

All these numbers notwithstanding, who will grab the final spot for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup? Only one of them is expected to play in the XI, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja centering the middle order. Pant will always be India's x-factor across formats, while Karthik brings experience to the table. Both players are well aware of the team's dynamics.