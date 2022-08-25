Sports

IPL: Anil Kumble removed as Punjab Kings head coach

Anil Kumble joined the franchise in 2020 (Source: Twitter/@anilkumble1074)

In a major development, Punjab Kings (PBKS) has parted ways with head coach Anil Kumble. His stint has at Punjab has come to an end after the franchise decided not to renew his contract. As per ESPNcricinfo, several team owners took the decision to remove Kumble, who was with the franchise in three seasons (2020, 2021, and 2022). Here are further details.

PBKS PBKS finished in the lower half in last three seasons

Kumble joined PBKS in 2020. They failed to reach the playoffs and finished fifth in 2020 and 2021. Kings finished sixth in the 2022 edition, which was a 10-team affair. In 2020, Kumble became the fifth coach of Kings in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018), and Mike Hesson (2019). He was the only Indian coach in 2020.

The decision was taken by a board

As stated, a board comprising several multiple owners, including Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul, and CEO Satish Menon took the decision. It is understood that PBKS will name a new head coach soon.