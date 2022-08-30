Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 30, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Griezmann scored for Atletico (Photo credit: Twitter/@atletienglish)

Atletico Madrid ran 1-0 winners over Valencia in a crucial gameweek 3 encounter in La Liga 2022-23 season. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal after coming on as a substitute. Valencia had a goal chalked off by VAR in the first half and were also handed a breather after Thierry Correia's red card was overturned to yellow .Here are the key details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Musah struck a brilliant shot past Jan Oblak in the 23rd minute but it was chalked off by VAR after a foul on the build-up. Both teams kept the intensity going before Correia fouled Alvaro Morata and was reprived after VAR intervened with the red-card offence being demoted. Griezmann then scored just two minutes after he came on from a Thomas Lemar assist.

Griezmann Griezmann races to 161 La Liga goals

Griezmann netted his second goal this season for Atletico. The Frenchman has raced to 143 goals for the club in 296 matches. The senior forward has also raced to 99 La Liga goals for Atletico. Overall, he has scored 161 La Liga goals, including 40 for Real Sociedad and 22 for Barcelona. He has surpassed Luis Aragones's La Liga goals tally of 160.

Stats Key stats of the match and points table

Atletico attempted 13 shots with 7 of them being on target. However, they had just 29% ball possession compared to Valencia's 71. The latter had a better pass accuracy of 83% and earned more corners (6). Atletico now had six points from three games (W2 L1). They are placed sixth. Valencia are 14th with three points from six games (W1 L2).

Records A look at the notable stats

Griezmann has scored two goals in his last three games for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. As per Opta, this is as many he managed in his previous 19 league games for the club. Valencia have failed to win any of their last 16 matches against Atletico in La Liga (D6 L10). They have also failed to win their last eight home games.

Duo Lewy, Benzema shine as Barca and Real post wins

Earlier, Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 as Robert Lewandowski netted a brace. Barca are placed third with seven points from three games. Post that, reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid claimed a solid 3-1 win over 10-man Espanyol. Karim Benzema handed Real victory with two late goals. The veteran Frenchman raced to 222 La Liga goals, becoming the 7th-highest scorer.