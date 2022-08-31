Sports

Asia Cup 2022, India beat Hong Kong: Key takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 31, 2022

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India beat a spirited looking Hong Hong side in a Group B match at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India posted 192/2 in 20 overs, riding on unbeaten fifties from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. In response, Hong Kong showed character, posting 152/5. Babar Hayat scored a gritty 41. India have now qualified for the Super Four. Here are the takeaways.

Duo Rahul and Rohit need to find form

KL Rahul, who scored a golden duck versus Pakistan, looked rusty. He didn't time the ball well and perished for a 39-ball 36. Rahul will hope to get back into his groove after missing action for quite some time. Rohit Sharma has one score of fifty in his last six T20I innings. Rohit would be keen to spend some more time in the middle.

SKY SKY is India's match-winner

Suryakumar is India's match-winner and he has now shown several times of the quality he carries. He came on at a crucial juncture when India were 94/2 after 13 overs. SKY came in with a positive mindset and played all kind of shots. His versatility and ability to pick gaps helped India finish strongly. His 26-ball 68* had 12 boundaries in it.

Bowlers India's senior bowlers impress

India's senior specialists with the ball - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja - were excellent on the night. These three used their experience and bowled intelligently. The spin duo of Jadeja and Chahal conceded just 33 runs from eight overs combined. However, Avesh Khan looks like a weak link in this Indian side. He is predictable and concedes runs aplenty.

Show A spirited show by Hong Kong

Hong Kong showed a lot of character with their approach. They are an improving side and the effort will please the unit. Until the 13th over, Hong Kong bowlers did a commendable job. Ehsan Khan bowled a solid over at the death as well. Ayush Shukla was brilliant in his first spell. With the bat, HK saw Babar show his aggressive nature.

