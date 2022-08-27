Sports

England thrash South Africa in 2nd Test: Key stats

England thrashed South Africa in the second Test to draw level in the three-match series. England sealed the show in an emphatic fashion inside three days. SA lost the match by an innings and 85 runs. The visitors resumed the day on 23/0 at stumps before being folded for 179. In the first innings, they managed 151/10 before England scored 415/9d.

2nd Test How did the Test pan out?

England were on song in the first innings, bowling to a plan and getting the better of SA. The Proteas managed just 151, with Kagiso Rabada scoring 36. For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed three wickets each. In response, England rode on centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes to post 415/9d. In the second innings, SA were once again poor.

Wickets Anderson gets to 100 Test wickets versus SA

Anderson claimed six wickets in the match, taking three scalps each across both innings. He has raced to 664 Test scalps at 26.26. The England veteran pacer now has 100 wickets versus South Africa in Tests. He has an average of 30.45 against the Proteas. Broad took four wickets in this Test and now has a tally of 559 at 27.96.

Stokes Stokes hammers his 12th Test ton

Stokes scored 103 runs and led England's charge. He has recorded his 12th Test century. He has also gotten past the 5,400-run mark in Tests (5,423). He has an average of 36.39. Notably, Stokes has surpassed former England star John Hobbs (5,410) in terms of Test runs. Stokes now has four tons versus South Africa in Tests, including a second one at home.

Information 189 Test wickets for Stokes

Stokes claimed four wickets in the Test match. He has raced to 189 scalps at an average of 31.80. He has also equaled former England cricketer S Barnes in terms of wickets (189).

Do you know? Foakes registers his 2nd Test century

Foakes scored a magnificent 113* for England. He slammed nine fours in a 217-ball effort. This was his second Test century as he has raced to 732 runs at 31.82. Stokes and Foakes added a crucial 173-run stand for the sixth wicket.