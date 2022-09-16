Sports

PAK vs ENG, T20I series: Preview, stats, and records

PAK vs ENG, T20I series: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Sep 16, 2022, 05:32 pm 3 min read

Pakistan have a 6-14 win-loss record against England in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will play host to England in a seven-match T20I series, starting September 20. The Babar Azam led-side will look to fend off the demons from the Asia Cup final defeat. As for England, all-rounder Moeen Ali will captain the first few matches. Jos Buttler, who is recovering from a calf injury, will join in the later stages. Here is the statistical preview.

Information Presenting Pakistan's squad for the England series

Pakistan's squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab (vice-captain), Jamal, Abrar, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Information Here's England's squad for the seven-match T20I series

England's squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.

Information England have a considerable advantage over Pakistan (T20Is)

England own a 14-6 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20Is (NR: 1), including a 2-1 win at home in 2021, after losing the first outing by 31 runs. The 2020 series was drawn 1-1, with England and Pakistan winning the second and third T20Is respectively.

Runs Morgan leads the batting charts in Pakistan-England T20Is

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan has thumped 427 runs in Pakistan-England encounters. He averaged 35.58, with three fifties. Kevin Pietersen (348) and Mohammad Hafeez (324) follow suit. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has smacked 275 runs at 45.83. Mohammad Rizwan holds the most series in a series (176 at 88.00). Hafeez (155) and Liam Livingstone (147) trail him in this regard.

Wickets Swann tops the bowling charts

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has the most scalps in Pakistan-England T20I bouts. He pocketed 17 wickets at 10.46. Stuart Broad (15) and Adil Rashid (12) are next in line. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Shadab Khan has scraped 10 wickets at 22.20. Left-armer Shaheen Afridi has seven scalps, averaging 27.20. Swann, Liam Plunkett, and Rashid own the joint-most wickets in a series (6).

Duo Babar, Rizwan can clock these feats

Babar has hammered 2,754 T20I runs at 42.36. He is 246 short of attaining 3,000 runs in the format. He will be the first Pakistani batter and fifth overall, behind Rohit Sharma (3,620), Virat Kohli (3,584), Martin Guptill (3,497), and Paul Stirling (3,011). Rizwan has clobbered 1,943 runs at 51.13. He can breach the 2,000-run mark for Pakistan.

Bowlers Pakistani bowlers can script these records

Shadab has claimed 81 T20I scalps while averaging 21.03. He can pip the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Yuzvendra Chahal (83 each), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (84), Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal (85 each) in the overall tally. Pacer Haris Rauf has affected 50 dismissals at 23.94. He can trump Swann and Thisara Perera (51 each), and mystery-spinner Sunil Narine (52) among leading wicket-takers in T20Is.

Duo Malan, Moeen can attain these numbers

T20I specialist Dawid Malan has battered 1,411 runs at 39.19. The southpaw is 89 short of 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He can breeze past the tallies of Shahid Afridi (1,416), Evin Lewis (1,423), Shane Watson (1,462), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,493). Moeen has hammered 798 runs, striking at 144.60. He can touch the 1,000-run mark if in a rhythm.

Information Rashid, Willey can unlock these feats

Leg-spinner Rashid has snapped up 83 wickets in T20I cricket, averaging 23.22. He can equal Chris Jordan's tally (90). Left-armer David Willey has captured 43 scalps at 22.18. He can reach the 50-wicket mark.