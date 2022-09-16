Sports

Sanju Samson to lead India A in one-day series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 16, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Samson will lead India A vs New Zealand A

Sanju Samson will be leading India A in the upcoming one-day series against New Zealand A to be played in Chennai. The series is set to be played from September 22-27. Several promising stars like Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, and Umran Malik have been named in the side. India A are currently playing the 3rd unofficial Test versus NZ A.

Do you know? India A squad for the one-day series

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

Samson Samson didn't find a place in India's WT20 squad

Samson was recently overlooked by the Indian cricket team management for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup next month in Australia. He didn't find a place in the standby list as well. Samson has 176 runs in 7 ODIs at 44.00. He has one fifty. Meanwhile, in 16 T20I matches, he has amassed 296 runs at 21.14.

Job Samson has a crucial job on offer

Samson will be keen to showcase his mettle in the upcoming one-day games against NZ A. He has led Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and this will be another challenge for the talented player. A good series can help Samson push for selection in India's ODI set-up. India will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series next month.

Information Both unofficial Tests have been drawn so far

India A and New Zealand A have drawn the first two unofficial Tests in Bengaluru and Hubli respectively. India A lead the Kiwis by 96 runs in the ongoing third encounter in Bengaluru.

Batters Ruturaj and Shaw hammer centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fine century in the first innings of the ongoing 3rd unofficial Test. He had missed out in the first two games, scoring 21 and 5. Prithvi Shaw is currently playing in the Duleep Trophy semi-final for West Zone. He has scores of 60 and 104* in the ongoing match versus Central Zone in Coimbatore.