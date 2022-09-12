Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India announce 15-member squad

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 12, 2022, 05:32 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma will lead India at the T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return to India's squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia. The duo, who missed the Asia Cup due to injuries, has regained full fitness. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel are also part of the 15-member squad that includes first-choice players. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar are the standby players.

Information India's squad for T20 World Cup

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Duo Bumrah, Harshal were out with injuries

It was reported that Bumrah could miss the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia in October-November. The 28-year-old suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Harshal suffered a side strain, as a result of which, he didn't feature in the five-T20I series against West Indies and the Asia Cup. However, the two players are set to return.

Pace attack Harshal gives solidity to the pace attack

The Indian pace attack failed to deliver in the Asia Cup. India lost back-to-back matches, to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, defending 170+ totals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were India's frontline pacers. Avesh Khan fell ill, while Deepak Chahar was the only other pacer in the squad. The presence of Harshal boosts India's pace attack. Meanwhile, Shami and Chahar are on the standby list.

Talking points A look at other talking points

India will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the T20 World Cup. Jadeja recently underwent surgery on his injured right knee. Axar Patel comes in as a replacement for the southpaw. The 15-member squad also includes Ashwin, who has hovered around India's T20I side lately. Besides, there is no place for the talented Sanju Samson.

Information India squad for Australia T20Is

India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Information India's squad for South Africa T20Is

India's squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Information Hardik and Bhuvneshwar won't play SA T20I series

A statement by the BCCI confirmed that Hardik, Arshdeep, and Bhuvneshwar will "be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa". Hardik and Bhuvi won't feature against South Africa.