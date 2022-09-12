Sports

Who will be Australia's next ODI captain? Aaron Finch opines

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 12, 2022, 08:17 pm 3 min read

David Warner has led Australia in 12 internationals

Australia's Aaron Finch recently retired from ODI cricket. Although he will continue to lead Australia in T20I cricket, Australia are on the hunt for a new ODI captain. In a statement, Finch highlighted the captaincy skills of David Warner, terming him a "tactical captain". The former wants Cricket Australia (CA) to overturn Warner's leadership ban, which came in the wake of ball-tampering scandal (2018).

Context Why does this story matter?

David Warner was one of three victims of the infamous ball-tampering saga in South Africa in 2018, the other two being then-captain Steven Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft.

Smith was banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner received a lifetime leadership ban.

Finch is hopeful of CA revoking the ban on Warner so that he can lead Australia's ODI side.

Saga Here's how the ball-tampering controversy unfolded

The infamous ball-tampering scandal came to light in the 2018 Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia. Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on cameras after rubbing the ball with sandpaper in order to rough up one side. In the aftermath, Bancroft, along with then-skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner faced heavy suspensions. Head coach Daren Lehman also announced his resignation soon after.

Captaincy The credentials of Warner

Warner has led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. However, he last led in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He also smashed over 800 runs in that season.

Information Warner averages 24.50 while leading

Warner averages just 24.50 while leading in international cricket. He has smashed 294 runs in 12 internationals as captain. The tally includes a century and a half-century. Warner has a strike rate of 110.94 while leading.

Statement Here is what Finch said

"I think CA are revisiting what that looks like. He's someone I've played under a few times for Australia when he's had the opportunity to captain, and he's been fantastic. He's an unbelievable tactical captain," Finch said on Triple M radio. "I'm not 100% sure of what CA's position is on it. But I would like to see it overturned."

Captains The present scenario of Australian cricket (captaincy)

Finch is still at the helm in T20Is, while a new ODI skipper will be announced soon. As far as Tests are concerned, pacer Pat Cummins has been leading the side. He was named Australia's Test captain after Tim Paine stepped down from the role. Last year, Smith led Australia for the first time in over three years after Cummins was rested (Ashes 2021/22).