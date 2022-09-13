Sports

ENGW vs INDW, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

ENGW vs INDW, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 13, 2022, 09:38 am 3 min read

India Women beat England 2-1 in June (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women will look to settle scores against England Women in the second of three-match T20Is on Tuesday. The visitors suffered a nine-wicket drubbing in the last outing. Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn made light work of India's top and middle-order. As for England, they will look to make the most of the conditions in the must-win affair to pocket the series. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The County Ground in Derby will hold this affair. Sides batting first have won six of eight T20Is played here. The wicket will aid both batters and bowlers. Anything around 145-155 could be a par total. Clouds will hover around the stadium, but rains aren't being foretold for this fixture. The match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (11:00 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record in WT20Is

England Women own an 18-6 win-loss record against India in WT20Is. The tally includes a 2-1 win in July, followed by a semi-final defeat in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Players Can India Women draw parity?

India Women need to deliver to their potential, as was visible in the 2022 CWG. Batting-wise, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, and Harmanpreet Kaur remain the linchpins. Pacer Renuka Singha and off-spinner Deepti Sharma hold impetus. For England, Sophia Dunkley, who slammed a 61* in the last outing, is a must-see. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn need to deliver the goods.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England Women (Probable XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (captain and wicket-keeper), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell. India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Smriti Mandhana has slammed 2,215 WT20I runs striking at 121.90. She has 16 fifties to her name. Pacer Renuka Singh has claimed 14 scalps at 18.21. Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 2,568 T20I runs at 27.31 (100s: 1, 50s: 8). Deepti Sharma has snared 67 scalps at 21.50. Sarah Glenn has affected 44 dismissals at 16.06. Sophie Ecclestone has pocketed 78 wickets at 16.57.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Sophia Dunkley, Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn (c), Freya Davies, Renuka Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley (c), Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone (vc).