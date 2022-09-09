Sports

Alex Hales: Decoding his stats in T20 cricket

Alex Hales: Decoding his stats in T20 cricket

Written by V Shashank Sep 09, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

Hales has a hundred in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Alex Hales is one of England's greatest ever in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old's perseverance eventually paid off when he was roped in as an injury replacement for Jonny Bairstow in England's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Hales brings in a truckload of experience, having aced the proceedings in T20 cricket across the globe. We decode his T20 stats.

Return Hales makes a return after more than 3 years

Back in 2019, Hales was dropped for failing an ECB recreational drug test for the second time. He was also not included in England's World Cup squad (50 overs) that year. Former England skipper Eoin Morgan had said back in 2020 that Hales can still have a future if he regains the trust of the team management.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most sought out T20 batters, Hales, last played for the Three Lions in March 2019.

Since then, the top-order batter has carved a name for himself with desirable returns for Nottinghamshire (T20 Blast), Trent Rockets (The Hundred), Sydney Thunder (BBL), Durban Heat (MSL), Islamabad United (PSL), and Barbados Tridents (CPL),

He will be hoping to make his return count.

Performance Hales' addition could be a blessing for the Three Lions

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hales (4,587) has been second only to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (4,639) among leading run-getters in T20 cricket since his last international. Plus, he is one of 16 batters to score over 3,000 runs in this interval and the only batter with a strike rate of over 150 (152.74). Hales' form will dictate England's World Cup chances to a fair extent.

Stats There has been no stopping for Hales since BBL 2021-22

Hales is often touted as one of the best overseas batters in T20 leagues around the world. He was Sydney Thunder's second-highest run-getter (383), behind Jason Sangha (445). He battered 355 runs for Islamabad United, averaging a phenomenal 44.37. He managed 374 and 259 runs for Nottinghamshire and Trent Rockets, striking at awe-inspiring rates of 193.78 and 152.35, respectively.

T20s 10,000-plus T20 runs and counting!

Hales is England's highest run-getter in the history of T20s. The Run Machine has clobbered 10,104 runs in 359 matches, averaging 30.71. What's worth noting is that Hales has bossed the format while striking at over 145 (147.58). He has pummelled five hundreds and 63 fifties, with a career-best score of 116*. A boundary-hitter, Hales has slammed 1,121 fours and 401 sixes.

Information An all-time great in T20 cricket

Hales (10,104) is the eighth-highest run-scorer in T20s. He ranks behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,801), Shoaib Malik (11,771), Virat Kohli (10,902), David Warner (10,870), Aaron Finch (10,699), and Rohit Sharma (10,470).

T20Is Decoding Hales' T20I numbers

Hales debuted against India in 2011. Since then, the prolific batter has hoarded 1,644 runs across 60 matches. He averages 31.01 and has an impressionable strike rate of 136.65 (100s: 1, 50s: 8). He has been all class at home, having accumulated 770 runs at 45.29. Meanwhile, he owns 502 and 372 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 22.81 and 26.57, respectively.