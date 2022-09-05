Sports

Mastercard replaces Paytm as BCCI title sponsor for 2022-23 season

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 05, 2022, 05:17 pm 1 min read

Paytm last renewed their deal with BCCI in August 2019

American multinational financial company Mastercard has replaced Paytm as the title sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The sponsorship is for all international matches (both women and men) held at home. This includes all matches organized by the BCCI and all junior cricket (Under-19 and Under-23) matches held in India. Here are further details.

Details A look at the key details

As per Cricbuzz, Paytm, an Indian Fintech company, last renewed their deal with the BCCI in August 2019 (winning bid of Rs. 3.80 crore per match). Notably, the deal had a 58% increase from the previous one. In the past, Mastercard has had sponsorships across multiple sporting events like the UEFA Champions League, the Australian Open, and the French Open.

Statement Here is what BCCI President Sourav Ganugly said

"The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI's domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. "The BCCI truly values Mastercard's support in building Indian cricket. This sport is more than a passion point."