Australia announce ICC T20 World Cup squad: Key takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 01, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

Aaron Finch will lead the Aussies (Photo credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

The Australian cricket team squad has been announced for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The Aaron Finch-led side will travel to India for three T20Is and then return to play matches against England and West Indies in preparation for the global tournament. Notably, Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Here's more.

Here's a look at Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade, David Warner Adam Zampa.

To date, Tim David has never played for Australia. David's 14 T20I appearances have all come for Singapore, which is his country of birth. He has an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 158.52. His last international appearance was in March 2020 for Singapore against Hong Kong. David has earned a lot of respect playing across global T20 leagues.

Australia have their regular stars in Finch and David Warner to lead the batting upfront. Both players have enjoyed tremendous success, scoring 2,855 and 2,684 T20I runs respectively. The likes of Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, and Glenn Maxwell give the side a lot of character with the willow. Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, and David also add a lot of balance and substance.

What bodes well for the Aussies is the presence of match-winning all-rounders. Mitchell Marsh can be the fourth pace-bowling option in the side. He is highly versatile with the bat. Stoinis can roll his arms if needed. His gentle medium pace and ability to bat in numerous positions give Australia an edge. Hard-hitting Maxwell can lend a voice with his spin.

Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup. The Aussie unit is a step above when it comes to quality of pacers on board. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins are the three weapons in this side. Starc has 63 scalps as Cummins and Hazlewood have piled up 46 and 44 wickets respectively. Kane Richardson brings a lot of character from the bench.

Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is (71). He is their main spinner and a lot will ride upon his shoulders. Ashton Agar is the secondary option and gives assurance from the bench. Maxwell will support Zampa in this department.