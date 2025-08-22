Bentley Continental to get a high-performance 'Supersports' variant soon

Bentley is gearing up to launch a new Continental Supersports, an ultra-high-end model with a rear-wheel-drive and pure-combustion V8 engine. The upcoming car will be a glimpse of the company's new line of "extreme" performance vehicles. Spy shots have already shown the prototype undergoing tests, with its large rear spoiler and quad exhausts hinting at its performance capabilities.

Heritage revival Continental Supersports will be a performance-focused model The new Continental Supersports is a nod to Bentley's performance legacy, with the name last used in 2017. The previous model was a top-of-the-range version of the earlier-generation Continental, powered by a 6.0-liter W12 engine tuned to deliver an impressive 700hp. This time around, however, Bentley is betting on a twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the main power source for its upcoming high-performance car.

Performance showcase Bentley aims to match the GT Speed's performance The new Continental Supersports is expected to demonstrate Bentley's unique ability to offer both luxury and performance. It will be the first in a line of "more extreme" models, as part of the brand's plan to reinforce its sporting heritage. However, despite being less powerful than the GT Speed, it will still be able to match the GT Speed's 0-97km/h time of 3.1 seconds due to extreme weight-saving measures.

Weight reduction The new vehicle will be rear-driven The new Supersports will retain the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine from the GT Speed but with a reconfigured output of around 640hp. The gearbox-mounted electric motor has been removed for this model, which will be purely rear-driven. Autocar UK claims that the car will weigh some 2,000kg as opposed to the GT Speed's hefty weight of 2,459kg, making it one of Bentley's lightest cars in decades.

Design features It will come with Akrapovic exhausts The new Supersports is likely to come with carbon fiber bodywork elements (including the roof), lightweight sports seats in the front, and no rear seats. Other performance upgrades will include Akrapovic exhausts, custom lightweight wheels, and carbon-ceramic brakes. The car's bodywork will be heavily revised for an 'extreme' focus while also improving its aerodynamics with aggressive air channeling and extended ground effects.