MG SELECT begins Cyberster deliveries in India
MG SELECT, the luxury arm of MG Motor, just started handing over keys to its all-electric Cyberster roadster in Bengaluru.
The launch event at Aiconic Automobiles Experience Centre saw Parth Jindal from JSW MG Motor India highlight how this move is all about bringing top-tier performance and luxury together.
EV starts at ₹72.49 lakh
The Cyberster comes in at ₹72.49 lakh and packs a punch with 503hp and 725 Nm torque—meaning it can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
You get a claimed 580km range on a single charge, plus scissor doors and a tech-focused cabin.
There's also a global variant with a smaller battery, and each purchase includes a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, making it an interesting pick for anyone eyeing premium EVs in India right now.