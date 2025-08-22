MG SELECT begins Cyberster deliveries in India

EV starts at ₹72.49 lakh

The Cyberster comes in at ₹72.49 lakh and packs a punch with 503hp and 725 Nm torque—meaning it can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

You get a claimed 580km range on a single charge, plus scissor doors and a tech-focused cabin.

There's also a global variant with a smaller battery, and each purchase includes a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, making it an interesting pick for anyone eyeing premium EVs in India right now.