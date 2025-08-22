This popular stock is down 18%: Should you invest?

Suzlon Energy, a favorite among retail investors in the renewable energy sector, has witnessed a massive decline of over 18% in less than three months. The stock has already lost 5% this August, after falling by 9.3% in July and another 5.3% in June. The recent sell-off was triggered by the company's June-quarter numbers missing analysts' estimates and the exit of Group Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody.

Market response Stock down 32% from its 52-week high Suzlon's stock has also fallen 32% from its 52-week high. Analysts have expressed concerns over the company's installations lagging behind deliveries in recent quarters. JM Financial highlighted that the current installations have remained at just 20% of deliveries for the last three quarters, raising execution concerns. Despite these challenges, Motilal Oswal remains optimistic about Suzlon's business momentum, citing a potential upside to order inflow and margins as local content requirements come into play.

Growth outlook Record-high order book ensures revenue visibility Suzlon boasts a record-high order book of 5.7GW, ensuring revenue visibility for the next two to three years. The firm has maintained its earlier guidance of 60% growth in key parameters like deliveries, revenue, and EBITDA for FY26. It expects India to add another 6GW of wind energy capacity in FY26 and 7-8GW in FY27.