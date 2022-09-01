Sports

Caribbean Premier League 2022: Here's all you need to know

Written by V Shashank Sep 01, 2022, 02:09 pm 3 min read

CPL 2022 will be the 10th edition of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@CPL)

The much-coveted Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 has begun. The West Indies' T20 bonanza will feature a total of 34 matches being played over a period of one month, with the finale slated for September 30. The opening match witnessed Jamaica Tallawahs hand a 47-run drubbing to defending champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Here's all you need to know about CPL 10.

Schedule Here's the schedule for CPL 2022

A total of 30 matches will be held during the league stage, which will conclude on September 25. The top four teams in the points table will advance to the knockouts. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held on September 27, Qualifier 2 on September 28, with the finale on September 30. St Kitts, St Lucia, Trinidad, and Guyana will host the events.

Tallawahs vs Saint Kitts Tallawahs rout St Kitts in the CPL 2022 opener

Tallawahs racked up 183/2, riding on Brandon King's 57-ball 89. Skipper Rovman Powell's whirlwind 30* aided in the end. Meanwhile, spinner Jaden Carmichael (1/22) and Duan Jansen (0/18) bowled well. St Kitts had a hard time in the middle overs as they lost wickets in a cluster to be out of the chase. Pacer Nicholson Gordan shone (3/32) shone for Tallawahs.

The 6ixty CPL teams engaged in the 6ixty ahead of CPL 10

A 10-over tournament by the name "The 6ixty" was held from August 24-28 as a lead-up to the CPL 2022. All the CPL franchises took part in the maiden edition of the tournament. The men's tournament witnessed St Kitts emerge triumphant in the finale. Meanwhile, Barbados Royals won the three-team women's tourney while featuring alongside Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

CPL 2021 St Kitts claimed their maiden title in CPL 2021

The six-team tournament witnessed St Kitts clinch a three-wicket win over Saint Lucia Kings in the final. Bowling all-rounder Dominic Drakes' 24-ball 48* sealed the win in the 160-run chase. His heroics saw St Kitts get hold of their maiden CPL title. Roston Chase (446) and Ravi Rampaul (19) were the leading run-getter and wicket-taker in the tournament, respectively.

Information Trinbago Knight Riders' squad for CPL 2022

Trinbago Knight Rides' squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Maheesh Theekshana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tim Seifert, Ali Khan, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis.

Information Here's Saint Lucia Kings' squad

Saint Lucia Kings' squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Tim David, David Wiese, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke.

Information Presenting St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' squad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' squad: Dwayne Bravo (captain), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dwaine Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua Da Silva, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael.

Information A look at Jamaica Tallawahs' squad for CPL 2022

Jamaica Tallawahs' squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Mohammad Amir, Sandeep Lamichhane, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Miguel Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shemar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

Information Hetmyer to lead Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors' squad: Shimron Hetymer (captain), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabriz Shamzi, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

Information Miller to captain Barbados Royals in the 10th edition

Barbados Royals' squad: David Miller (captain), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Devon Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Quinton de Kock, Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.