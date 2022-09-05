Sports

Mohammad Rizwan: Decoding his stats in T20I cricket

Rizwan has slammed over 190 runs against India in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is a force to be reckoned in T20I cricket. The wicket-keeper batter scored a defiant 51-ball 71 against India in Super Four clash in Asia Cup. The knock changed the dynamics for Pakistan, paving the way for a 182-run chase (182/5). It was his 15th fifty in the format and second successive in the tourney underway. We decode his stats.

Career Decoding Rizwan's T20I numbers

Rizwan, who debuted against Bangladesh in 2015, has featured in 59 T20Is so far. He has amassed 1,854 runs in the same, averaging a phenomenal 52.97. He has struck at a healthy rate of 128.75. He owns a hundred and 15 fifties. At home, Rizwan has clobbered 434 runs at 62.00. He holds 917 and 503 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Runs Fourth-highest run-getter for Pakistan

Rizwan's 43 against India in the group stage match saw him race to 1,705 runs in T20Is. He pipped Umar Akmal (1,690) to become the fourth-highest run-getter for Pakistan in the format. He currently ranks behind Babar Azam (2,719), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,423). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan also steered clear of former South African cricketer AB de Villiers (1,672).

Information Rizwan is turning out to be a chase master

Rizwan is etching his name as a reliable batter for Pakistan in T20I run-chases. His last eight knocks in this regard read: 79*, 33, 8, 11, 39, 40, 87, and 71.

Vs India Pakistan's highest run-getter against India

Rizwan has thrived on each of the three occasions that he has faced the Men in Blue. His scores read 79*, 43, and 71, tallying 193 runs. He averages an eye-popping 96.50 and boasts a laud-worthy strike rate (130.40). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan has now bettered Shoaib (164) to become Pakistan's leading run-getter against India in the format.

2022 A look at Rizwan's awe-inspiring run in 2022 (T20Is)

It doesn't come as a surprise that Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in T20Is this year. He has already smashed 215 runs in four innings, averaging a whopping 71.66. He has churned those many runs at a decent rate (127.21). His knocks in 2022 read: 23 (vs Australia), 43 (vs India), 78* (vs Hong Kong), and 71 (vs India). Meanwhile, Babar follows suit (99).

Do you know? One of three centurions for Pakistan

Notably, Rizwan is one of three cricketers besides Babar (122 vs South Africa) and Ahmed Shehzad (111* vs Bangladesh) to clock a T20I ton for Pakistan. The former had whipped a 64-ball 104* against the Proteas in 2021, striking six fours and seven sixes.

