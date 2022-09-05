Sports

AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 05, 2022, 01:26 pm 4 min read

Australia had won the 2016 home series by a 3-0 margin (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will host their Trans-Tasman rival, New Zealand, in a three-match ODI series, starting September 6. While the Aussies scripted a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe, they were annihilated by the visitors in the final ODI. As for NZ, they clinched a 2-1 win over the Windies on their home soil. They have a fully-loaded squad to counter Aaron Finch's men. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host this affair. The venue has hosted only two ODIs, with the chasing side winning on both occasions. Also, Australia last played a one-dayer here on August 3, 2003, besting Bangladesh by nine wickets. It promises to be an even wicket for both batters and bowlers. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Information Australia have a dominant record against NZ

Australia enjoy a daunting 92-39 win-loss record in the ODI encounters versus NZ (NR: 7). The Aussies lost the 2017 away series by a 2-0 margin. They had swept the Kiwis 3-0 in the 2016 home series.

AUS vs NZ Australia to reignite their age old rivalry with NZ

Australia's scoring onus rests on an in-form David Warner and Steven Smith. Aaron Finch needs runs under his belt. Glenn Maxwell's prolific hitting needs no mention. Seamers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc remain a threat. For NZ, Martin Guptill and Finn Allen hold impetus with the willow. Daryl Mitchell is another bankable option. Trent Boult and Tim Southee could be backed for early inroads.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI

Australia (Probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Trio Warner, Maxwell can smash these records in the series

David Warner has scored 5,774 ODI runs, averaging 45.10. He is 191 short of surpassing David Boon (5,964). He will be the 10th highest run-getter for Australia. Glenn Maxwell has hammered 3,411 runs, striking at 126.50. He can attain the 3,500-run mark. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey owns 1,457 runs at 34.69. He can breach the 1,500-run mark and even trump Usman Khawaja (1,554).

Duo Starc, Hazlewood eye these milestones

Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to reach 200 ODI scalps, attaining the feat in his 102nd match. The left-armer can usurp Craig McDermott (203) to be the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in 50-overs cricket. Josh Hazlewood lately breached the 100-wicket mark. He owns 101 scalps at 25.93. He can better the likes of Dennis Lillee (103), Paul Reiffel (106), and Simon O'Donnell (108).

Duo Southee, Boult can attain these feats

Ace seamer Tim Southee has pocketed 197 ODI scalps at 33.83. The right-armer can breach the 200-wicket mark. He will be only the fifth Kiwi bowler to reach the milestone after Daniel Vettori (297), Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (200). Trent Boult, who owns 177 ODI scalps, can leapfrog the tallies of Stuart Broad (178) and Umar Gul (179).

Guptill Guptill can surpass batting greats in the upcoming series

Martin Guptill is NZ's third-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 7,338 runs at 42.17. As per ESPNcricinfo, the stylish batter is 162 short of clocking 7,500 runs in the format. He can jump past the tallies of Javed Miandad (7,381) and Arjuna Ranatunga (7,456). Notably, Guptill (2,224) can edge past Stephen Fleming (2,315) to be New Zealand's second-highest run-getter overseas, behind Ross Taylor (2,802).

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Tom Latham, David Warner (captain), Steven Smith, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult (vice-captain), Adam Zampa. Fantasy XI (option 2): Finn Allen, David Warner, Steven Smith, Martin Guptill, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (vice-captain), Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.