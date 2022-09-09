Sports

Europa League, Real Sociedad beat lacklustre Man United: Key stats

Real Sociedad beat a lacklustre Manchester United by a 1-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season at Old Trafford. United hardly made any clear cut chances as they were shy in front of goal to start with a defeat. United's four-game winning run came to an end as Sociedad turned out to be solid. Here are the key stats.

It was a disappointing first half for both sides as they hardly got anything substantial in the final third. Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a header but it was ruled out for offiside. In the second half, Sociedad went ahead with a penalty converted by Brais Mendez. Lisandro Martinez handled the ball inside the box. United failed to up the tempo as Sociedad held on.

As per Opta, Man United conceded their first ever goal versus Sociedad in five meetings. Sociedad have now won for the first time against English opponents in England (W1 D2 L4). Man United have faced a home defeat after 19 games in the Europa League. United had lost two home matches back in 2012.

Arsenal beat Zurich 2-1 in their Europa League matchday one. Mikel Areteta's side took the lead through debutant Marquinhos, who connverted from Eddie Nketiah's cutback after 16 minutes. Zurich equalized before half-time with Mirlind Kryeziu's penalty after Eddie Nketiah fouled Ola Selnaes. Nketiah then restored Arsenal's lead in the second half, who haeaded in at the far post from Marquinho's cross.

As per Opta, Marquinhos is the first player since Raphael Meade against Panathinaikos in September 1981 to make his competitive debut for Arsenal in a European game and score in that fixture. Arsenal have won all seven of their matches against Swiss clubs Zurich have now lost each of their last three home games in the competition.

