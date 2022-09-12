Sports

Decoding Test stats of England under head coach Brendon McCullum

Sep 12, 2022

England claimed their second series win under McCullum (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's captain-coach combo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum guided the hosts to a nine-wicket win in the third Test against South Africa. With that, the Three Lions pocketed the series 2-1 despite losing the opening Test at Lord's by an innings. Notably, it was their sixth Test win and second series triumph with McCullum at the helm. We decode England's performance under McCullum.

Context Why does this story matter?

McCullum owns a 6-1 win-loss record since taking over as the Test coach in May 2022.

They have played a ferocious brand of cricket, to the extent that any target seems well within the reach.

The Test series against New Zealand and India is a testimony to the same.

Also, they have been sharp as a bowling unit, finding breakthroughs if and when needed.

ENG vs NZ England torch New Zealand 3-0

McCullum's maiden assignment as the Test coach witnessed England bag a five wicket-win against NZ in a 277-run chase at Lord's. England chased 299 runs in 50 overs in Nottingham, courtesy of a rip-roaring exhibition from Jonny Bairstow (92-ball 136) and Stokes (70-ball 75*). England then hammered the Kiwis by seven wickets, thanks to Root (86*) and a Test-cum-T20 knock from Bairstow (44-ball 71*).

Information England chronicled this feat at Lord's

England chased 277 at Lord's with five wickets in hand (279/5). As per ESPNcricifo, it's the third-highest chase for any team at the venue after West Indies' (344/1 vs ENG) and England's (282/3 vs NZ).

2nd Test England hammer these records in Nottingham

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow and Stokes's 179-run stand in the chase saw them score at 8.87 RPO. It's the third-fastest century stand in Tests. England were then scoring at 10.00 RPO in the final session, the highest for any team in a single session since 2016. In the process, they clocked the highest successful chase at Trent Bridge (299/5).

3rd Test England ink these records in Leeds

Bairstow and Jamie Overton guided England to 360 in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the second-highest total by any team after losing the first six wickets for 100 or lesser runs (HS: 391, NZ vs IND). England were scoring at 5.97 RPO, the third-highest for any side in an innings, behind England's 5.73 vs Bangladesh and NZ's 5.63 vs Australia.

ENG vs IND England outclass India in Edgbaston

England claimed a historic win against India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston to level the five-match series 2-2. The Ben Stokes-led side chased 378, now the highest-ever against India in the format. Although India were the favorite to win the Test, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow tamed the Indian bowlers. Notably, India could have won their first series in England since 2007.

Information Highest target successfully chased down against India (Tests)

England's 378 is the highest target successfully chased down against India in Test cricket. They broke the record of Australia, who chased down 339 against India in 1977 (Perth). Besides, England have also registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket.

ENG vs SA England bounce back to clobber SA

England, who were high on confidence, suffered an innings defeat under McCullum at Lord's. However, they bounced back and how, clinching an innings win in Manchester to level the series 1-1. Stokes scored a ton (103) besides taking four wickets. The third Test saw wickets fall on both ends but England emerged triumphant, riding on Ollie Robinson's five-fer and Zak Crawley's 69*.

Do you know A quick finish at Kensington Oval

Notably, Day 1 (rain) and 2 (demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II) of the Test were suspended. As many as 17 wickets fell on the opening day (Day 3). Later, England completed the 130-run chase in 22.3 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, only 909 deliveries were bowled in the third fixture, making it the shortest completed Test in England in 110 years.

Batsmen Root, Bairstow have been valiant with the willow

Batting-wise, Bairstow and Root have been the show-stoppers. Hard-hitter Bairstow has tallied 681 runs in 11 innings, averaging a monstrous 75.66. He has bossed the show while striking at 96.59. Root has mustered 615 runs at 68.33, striking at 73.12. Ollie Pope and Stokes have managed 456 and 368 runs, respectively. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes is averaging 40.00, having acquired 240 runs in six Tests.

Bowlers Broad leads the bowling charts

Broad and Anderson have snared 29 and 27 wickets, averaging 27.17 and 17.66 respectively. 23-year-old Potts, who debuted in the NZ series, has affected 20 dismissals at 28.00. Stokes has been impactful with the ball as well, having snapped up 18 wickets at 25.66. Robinson has raced to 12 scalps in two fixtures, with awe-inspiring figures worth 5/49 against SA.